Alonso's go-ahead single lifts Mets to 2-1 win and 1st sweep of Blue Jays since 2001

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, left, celebrates his RBI single with first base coach Antoan Richardson during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead single in the third inning and the New York Mets beat Toronto 2-1 on Sunday for their first series sweep of the Blue Jays in 24 years.

New York extended its winning streak to four by taking three in a row from the Blue Jays. The Mets had last swept Toronto from July 15-17, 2001, at Shea Stadium.

Bowden Francis (1-1) walked rookie Hayden Senger and Juan Soto in the third, Alonso singled and Brandon Nimmo followed with a sacrifice fly. Alonso has 11 RBIs this season.

David Peterson, Max Kranick (1-0), Reed Garrett, A.J. Minter and Edwin Díaz combined on a four-hitter against the Blue Jays, who went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and scored three runs in the series. A day after getting his first win this season, Díaz earned his second save.

Feeling nauseous on the mound, Peterson grimaced after walking Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a full-count curveball in the fifth.

After a visit from an athletic trainer, Peterson loaded the bases with a walk to Anthony Santander, then forced in a run when he hit Andrés Giménez with a pitch. Kranick relieved and retired Alejandro Kirk on a foul pop.

Kranick (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings and has retired 21 of 22 batters this season. He got his first big league win since Sept. 26, 2021, for Pittsburgh at Philadelphia.

Francis gave up two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Mets catcher Luis Torrens missed his second straight start because of a bruised right forearm.

Key moment

Díaz hit Alan Roden with a pitch starting the ninth and Bo Bichette with two outs, then got Guerrero to bounce into a forceout on a slider, his first pitch.

Key stat

Brett Baty struck out against Toronto reliever Chad Green in the sixth, dropping to 1 for 17 with the bases loaded in his big league career and 2 for 21 overall this season.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP José Berríos (0-1, 6.75 ERA) pitches Monday night at Boston.

Mets RHP Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.60) starts the opener of a three-game series against Miami. RHP Sandy Alcantara was supposed to start for the Marlins on Sunday at Atlanta, but the game was rained out and the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner is likely to go on the paternity list Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press