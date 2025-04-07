‘Crazy amount’: Toronto Blue Jays fans react to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s lucrative deal

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) smiles after being tagged at second base by New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Beloved Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored has reportedly scored an historic contract extension with the Toronto franchise—a “massive gamble” for the team, according to one expert.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the two sides agreed to a 14-year contract extension worth US$500 million on Monday, marking the most lucrative deal in team history as it far surpasses outfielder George Springer’s $150-million six-year contract in January 2021.

“It is a massive gamble, but it’s also worth the risk for both the Blue Jays and for Vladimi Guerrero Jr.,” TSN’s Matt Cauz tells CP24 on Monday morning. “There’s a lot more stability when it comes to the short- and the medium-term future ofthe Toronto Blue Jays.”

It’s the third largest contract in the MLB history, behind Juan Soto’s $765-million 15-year deal with the New York Mets and Shohei Ohtani’s $700-million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that started in 2024 and is heavily deferred. The Jays were also finalists for both Ohtani and Soto in 2023 and last fall, respectively.

“He’ll be here, if he stays up to the end of the deal, to 2039. I mean, the Gardiner might bedone by then, which is incredible, but they (the Jays) were backed into a bit of a corner,” Cauz says, pointing to how the franchise failed to resign Guerrero a couple of years ago.

“This is the way baseball is going—sign a guy these massive, long contracts."

Jays’ fans had split reactions to Guerrero’s whopping contract, though many remarked at how much money the 25-year-old will rake in for well over a decade (an average of $35.71 million each year).

“Crazy amount nowadays but if you want to keep a superstar, you got to pay some big bucks,”one fan told CP24.

Another believes“good talent” should be rewarded for their hard work, while one other says that $500 million can be better used elsewhere.

“For the rest of Major League Baseball, those contracts are going up and baseball has now become more expensive,” one other fan said.

Several Toronto baseball fans online remarked at how “Vladdy” will be a Blue Jay “for life”.

“Does Rogers Centre have any senior citizens discounts? Cause I’ll qualify if I go see Vladdy in 2039,” another fan on X said.

Guerrero won a GoldGlove in 2022 and he finished second in the AL MVP race in 2021, after hitting.311 with 48 home runs.

The Jays take on the Boston Red Sox on Monday night in Fenway Park, starting the first of a three-game series.

With files from The Canadian Press