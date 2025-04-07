Former NHL goaltender, hockey broadcaster Greg Millen dead at 67

FILE--St. Louis Blues Peter Zezel (9) is stopped by Chicago Blackhawks goalie Greg Millen as Blackhawks' Doug Wilson (24) sweeps the puck away during action in Chicago, Friday, April 20, 1990. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fred Jewell

Former NHL goaltender and longtime hockey broadcaster Greg Millen has died at 67.

The NHL Alumni Association announced his death Monday but did not provide a cause.

Millen spent 14 years in the NHL from 1978-92, playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings.

He played in 604 games, making 582 starts and recording a 3.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .873.

He immediately went into broadcasting following the conclusion of his career, covering the Ottawa Senators during their inaugural season in 1992-93.

Millen, who was from Toronto, was also a part of CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada and the NHL on Sportsnet. In all, he covered three Olympic Games, two World Cups of Hockey, 12 Stanley Cup finals and 12 NHL all-star games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press