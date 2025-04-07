Meredith Gaudreau, widow of Johnny Gaudreau, announces birth of third child

Three photos from Meredith Gaudreau's Instagram announcing the birth of her third child, Carter Michael Gaudreau. (meredithgaudreau_/Instagram)

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of the late Johnny Gaudreau, has announced the birth of the couple’s third child.

In an Instagram post Monday, Gaudreau shared that Carter Michael Gaudreau was born on April 1.

Meredith said Carter shares a middle name with his dad and was the exact same weight and length at birth – eight pounds and three ounces, and 20.5 inches long.

“He looks exactly like his daddy too,” Meredith said.

Meredith revealed her pregnancy at her late husband and brother-in-law’s funeral last year.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed on Aug. 29, 2024, after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bicycles on a rural road in New Jersey on the eve of their sister’s wedding.

The Flames organization, captain Mikael Backlund and other NHLers offered their congratulations in the comments of the post, including one from former Flame Matthew Tkachuk, who played with Gaudreau for several years, calling Carter “Johnny’s twin.”