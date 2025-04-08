Stolen Lamborghini, Range Rover recovered east of Smiths Falls, Ont.

OPP recovered two luxury vehicles after a police investigation in Merrickville-Wolford in eastern Ontario. (OPP/Handout)

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two people after recovering a pair of luxury vehicles near Smiths Falls last week.

Police say officers attended a residence on Weedmark Road in the village of Merrickville-Wolford on March 30, about 75 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

While looking into a separate investigation, officers found two vehicles that were stolen from the Windsor and Toronto areas. Photos provided by OPP show a high-end Lamborghini and Range Rover were recovered.

A 43-year-old man of North Dundas Township was charged with two counts of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was also charged for possessing an automobile master key.

A 31-year-old of North Dundas Township was arrested on April 3 and charged with two counts of trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

One of the suspects were held for a bail hearing and remains in custody. Another was released with a scheduled court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville.