Raptors close home schedule vs. Hornets, feel optimistic about future

April 9 - The Toronto Raptors are out of the playoff picture, but there is a feeling of optimism about the future as they complete their home schedule Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said he is impressed by the players’ approach and energy in what has been a learning season.

“That’s what you want to see,” he said Tuesday. “You want to see guys invested and working hard ... almost like focusing on next season.”

The Raptors (29-50) are coming off a 120-109 road win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday that ended a three-game losing streak. Before the skid, they had won four in a row.

One of the reasons for Toronto’s optimism is the play of such rookies as Jamal Shead, who had a career-best 12 assists on Sunday. Another rookie, Jonathan Mogbo, matched his career bests with 17 points and 11 rebounds while setting a career high with seven assists against the Nets.

“These guys are very coachable, and they keep each other accountable,” Rajakovic said. “And when you have that, then you have very good team chemistry.”

“We’ve got some dogs on this team with these young guys,” said Scottie Barnes, who did not play on Sunday because of a nagging hand injury. “These guys are amazing, and they’re going to be integral to our (future).”

Barnes participated in practice on Tuesday, and Rajakovic said the injury has improved. Whether Barnes plays against the Hornets will be determined on Wednesday.

RJ Barrett, who scored 13 points on Sunday, said there is a different feeling on the team this season compared to a year ago.

“This year we made a step forward in what we’re building here,” Barrett said. “We’ve got some good pieces with these younger guys coming in. ... The team morale, everything is on a high right now for us. We know what we’re building toward, so everybody feels good right now.”

The Raptors and Hornets (19-60) split their first two meetings this season.

The Hornets are coming off a 124-100 home loss on Tuesday to the Memphis Grizzlies and have dropped nine of their past 10 games.

Charlotte will come to Toronto on a downer. The Hornets’ KJ Simpson was ejected from the game on Tuesday when he was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul late in the first half. Simpson inadvertently upended Jaylen Wells of the Grizzlies on a dunk attempt. Wells, who was taken off the court on a stretcher because of a possible head injury, suffered a broken right wrist.

“Hard to witness something like that,” Hornets coach Charles Lee said. “In the heat of the game, just really trying to tell the guys obviously, ‘Let’s keep him in our thoughts and our prayers.’ I think a lot of guys walked over and either patted him on the butt or went over to the coach and said something to the coach about how they apologize. I did the same thing, because we don’t play dirty.”

The Hornets fell behind 33-18 after the first quarter when they committed seven turnovers leading to 13 Memphis points. Charlotte finished with 15 turnovers leading to 25 points.

Miles Bridges shot 4-for-13 from the field, but his 14 points were enough to lead the Hornets in scoring on Tuesday.

The Raptors defeated the Hornets 108-97 in the most recent meeting between the teams on March 28 at Toronto. The Raptors are vying for their sixth consecutive season series win against the Hornets.

--Field Level Media