Raptors’ Brandon Ingram shut down for remainder of season after injection in injured left ankle

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has been shut down for the season after receiving an injection in his injured left ankle, coach Darko Rajakovic said Wednesday.

Ingram has not played for the Raptors since being acquired from New Orleans on Feb. 6. He signed a three-year, $120-million contract extension with Toronto on Feb. 11.

Toronto hosted Charlotte in its home finale Wednesday. The Raptors have two games remaining.

Rajakovic said Ingram visited a specialist in New York City last week, where the Raptors were visiting the Brooklyn Nets. Ingram received a platelet-rich plasma injection on Tuesday, his coach said.

“It’s what he needs,” Rajakovic said. “He’s been recovering really well.”

Rajakovic said Ingram is expected to be healthy in time for Toronto’s summer training program.

Ingram sat on the bench Wednesday wearing a University of Houston Cougars basketball jersey with his teammate Jamal Shead’s name and No. 1 on the back. Ingram, who played one season at Duke, had to wear the jersey after losing a wager when the Cougars rallied to beat the Blue Devils last Saturday in the national semifinal game.

Shead played for Houston from 2020 to 2024.

The No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, Ingram has been sidelined since early December because of a sprained left ankle. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 18 games this season.

Ingram played his first three seasons with the Lakers before being dealt to New Orleans in the 2019 trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.