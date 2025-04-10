Toronto Raptors fan sinks half-court shot to win season tickets

It was a big win for the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night as they routed the Charlotte Hornets 126-96, but there was an even bigger win for one lucky fan in the crowd.

As part of the halftime events at the Raptors’ final home game of the season, team sponsor Tangerine Bank was offering a pair of season tickets for the 2025-26 season if a fan could sink a half-court shot in one attempt.

Liam Rodrigues was the daring fan who stepped up to the plate, after qualifying for the chance in a different Tangerine event over the weekend.

Video shared to the Toronto Raptors’ social media accounts shows Rodrigues standing at half court ready to take his shot before jumping up and sinking it.

Season tickets presented by @TangerineBank pic.twitter.com/1iz9PrdBhm — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 10, 2025

The crowd can be heard exploding into in cheers and applause and Rodrigues is then quickly mobbed by the Raptors’ event staff as they all celebrated the impressive feat.

Despite the Raptors not making it into the NBA playoffs, it was an eventful night for Rodrigues and fans who witnessed his incredible shot.