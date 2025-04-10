Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s contract extension with Blue Jays includes US$325 million signing bonus

NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero’s yearly salaries are front-loaded under the US$500 million, 14-year contract he agreed to this week with the Toronto Blue Jays, a deal that covers 2026-39.

A four-time All-Star first baseman, Guerrero receives a record US$325 million signing bonus payable in 15 installments from 2025-39, according to contract details obtained by The Associated Press.

After earning $28.5 million this year under a one-year deal agreed to in January, Guerrero gets an initial $20 million of the signing bonus within 30 days of the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball.

Toronto’s remaining signing bonus payments are due each June 30 from 2026-39: $13 million in 2026, $14 million in 2027, $16 million in 2028, $18 million in 2029, $20 million each in 2030, ‘31 and ‘32, $22 million apiece in 2033 and ‘34, $23 million in 2035, $24 million in 2036, $29 million in 2037, $31 million in 2038 and $33 million in 2039.

Guerrero gets salaries of $17 million each in 2026 and ‘27, $16 million in 2028, $15 million in 2029, $14.5 million apiece in 2030, ‘31 and ‘32, $12.5 million each in 2033 and ‘34, $11.5 million in 2035, $10.5 million in 2036, $7 million in 2037, $6.5 million in 2038 and $6 million in 2039.

Adding together salary and signing bonus, the new deal will pay Guerrero $528.5 million over 15 seasons: $48.5 million this year, $30 million in 2026, $31 million in 2027, $32 million in 2028, $33 million in 2029, $34.5 million annually from 2030-36, $36 million in 2037, $37.5 million in 2038 and $39 million in 2039.

His portion received as a signing bonus presumably will be exempt from state income tax in Florida, where Guerrero is a resident. The $325 million signing bonus also would be protected from any work stoppage.

He would earn a $150,000 bonus for winning an MVP award, $125,000 for finishing second in the voting, $100,000 for third, $75,000 for fourth and $50,000 for fifth.

Guerrero would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team or winning World Series MVP, a Gold Glove award or a Silver Slugger. He would get $25,000 for League Championship Series MVP.

Toronto will provide four seats for all regular-season home games and a luxury suite at a discounted rate, subject to availability, for all regular-season and postseason home games.

He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.