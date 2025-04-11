Canada beats Switzerland for second shutout win at women’s ice hockey worlds

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, left, scores past Swiss goalkeeper Andrea Braendli during the IIHF Women's World Championship, Group A, match between Switzerland and Canada, in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Friday, April 11, 2025. (Petr Skrivanek/CTK via AP)

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic — Defending champion Canada scored three goals in a span of 2:32 while beating Switzerland 4-0 for consecutive shutouts at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Friday.

Laura Stacey had a goal and an assist, Micah Zandee-Hart, Natalie Spooner and Daryl Watts also scored and captain Marie-Philip Poulin recorded three assists in the Group A game.

Zandee-Hart scored on a rebound in the opening period and Canada struck three times in the middle frame when it outshot the Swiss 16-3.

Spooner doubled the advantage on a power play 7:14 into the period, Stacey added the third on a one-timer 1:52 later, and Watts needed just 40 seconds to make it 4-0 from the left circle.

Goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 17 shots for the shutout. Desbiens started her first game since a lower-body injury on March 18.

Canada shut out Finland 5-0 in its opening game on Thursday with Kristen Campbell in the goal.

The United States meets host the Czech Republic later Friday.

Canada and the U.S., the two title favorites, meet on Sunday.

“They’re super-skilled, a great team, and we’re just excited,” Watts said about the Americans after scoring her first career goal at the worlds.

Earlier, Japan secured its second win from two games by 2-0 over Hungary.

Yumeka Wajima scored on a breakaway with 0:23 left in the opening period and Akane Shiga scored into an empty net with eight seconds remaining.

Japan goaltender Miyuu Masuhara stopped 27 shots.

Hungary lost its second straight game, 2-0 to Sweden.

The Associated Press