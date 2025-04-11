Injuries continue to mount as Toronto FC looks for its first win of the MLS season

Toronto FC head coach Robin Fraser calls to his players during the first half of an MLS match against Inter Miami on April 6, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

TORONTO — Toronto FC’s play is improving. But sadly its health is not.

Toronto will be without injured defenders Nicksoen Gomis, Henry Wingo, Zane Monlouis and Richie Laryea as well as forward Deandre Kerr for Saturday’s visit by Minnesota United FC. Forward Ola Brynhildsen is suffering lower body discomfort and is “not likely” to play.

“Nobody wants to sign a 58-year-old with bad knees so I guess I’m not involved,” joked Toronto coach Robin Fraser, a former two-time MLS Defender of the Year.

Toronto (0-4-3) is coming off back-to-back positive performances in draws against in-form opposition in visiting Vancouver (0-0) and, most recently, at Inter Miami (2-2).

“We have to continue in this way,” said Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi. “The engagement that we had in those two games was amazing.”

But Toronto is still waiting on its first win of the season. TFC has gone 0-8-4 in league play since its last victory, a 2-1 decision over Austin FC on Sept. 14.

“I don’t think that our record reflects the way we have played recently,” said Fraser, in his first year at the helm.

“We definitely feel like we’re doing a lot right. But we also know that we don’t have the results that we need to have,” he added.

Poor weather has forced Toronto to train indoors more often than not, with the artificial turf under the bubble taking its toll. While Fraser says that may have something to do with the rash of injuries, it’s likely not the only reason.

“It’s been a really weird season so far in terms of injuries,” he said. “But I’d like to think that once we get outside and get on grass consistently that that will have some effect.”

It’s been a common refrain at the club in recent years. However, Fraser has seen positives on the field.

“I just think our engagement and our commitment has been really good,” he said. “And as a result, we obviously played two good teams, and got draws.”

Fraser points to Bernardeschi as an example of that commitment. The Italian scored a highlight-reel goal against Miami, somehow evading three defenders in close quarters after taking a perfect pass from fellow Italian Lorenzo Insigne.

Bernardeschi also made several key defensive plays to snuff out Miami threats.

“It’s not just him, I think it’s really all over the field. The commitment’s been excellent,” said Fraser. “Federico last weekend made huge plays on both ends of the field and I think it’s really important when your biggest players show that sort of commitment.”

Insigne is also showing signs of life, playing every minute of the last three games after he sat out the first four games of the season.

Fraser said the 33-year-old Insigne was second to only captain Jonathan Osorio — by a few metres — in terms of ground covered the last two weeks.

Others are also stepping up.

“It’s one thing to talk the talk. It’s another thing to walk the walk,” said Fraser. “And I think what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks is that our leaders, the guys we think would have the most influence, are walking the walk and they’re bringing people along with them.”

Minnesota (4-1-2) enters weekend play in third place in the Western Conference, 11 points and 25 places above Toronto in the Supporters’ Shield standings.

Still Minnesota coach Eric Ramsay is not taking Toronto lightly.

“In the last two games they’ve shown signs of being very competitive against two good teams and they’ve got two players that are exceptional on their day and have a really good link,” he said.

The Loons arrive on a six-game unbeaten run (4-0-2) since dropping the season opener 1-0 at Los Angeles FC.

“I think they want to play a certain way and they’ve recruited players to suit that style,” said Fraser. “And they’ve done a good job of that. They’re definitely very compact defensively. They’re very hard to break down.

“Offensively they put a lot of balls in the (penalty) box. They have big bodies. They challenge. They make it tough and you have to be engaging, you have to be up for the fight. You have to be up to battle and win some of these duels. Because from what I’ve seen, they win more than their share of duels and that turns into attacks and turns into goals.”

Canadian international Dayne St. Clair has started all six games in goal, conceding just five goals. Fellow Canadian Tani Oluwaseyi has five goals and an assist in six games, scoring in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Toronto leads the all-time series 2-1-1 with Minnesota’s lone win — a 4-3 decision — coming at home in July 2018. Minnesota lost both prior visits to BMO Field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2025.