McEwen outscores Dunstone in early draw at the AMJ Players’ Championship

Skip Mike McEwen (right) watches a shot at the Montana's Brier in Kelowna, B.C., on March 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

TORONTO — Mike McEwen outscored Matt Dunstone 9-8 in a battle of Canadian teams on Friday at the AMJ Players’ Championship.

Dunstone stole a point in the eighth end but McEwen scored a single in the extra end for the victory.

Switzerland’s Marco Hoesli topped American Korey Dropkin 5-3 in the other early men’s game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

In women’s play, Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg defeated Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa 6-3 and South Korea’s Eun-Jung Kim beat Japan’s Sayaka Yoshimura 7-3.

Three more draws are scheduled for later in the day at the Grand Slam of Curling season finale.

The playoffs start Saturday and the finals are set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2025.