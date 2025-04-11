ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Orioles’ game against Blue Jays is postponed because of rain

By The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer follows through on an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Friday, and the game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on July 29.

Friday night’s game was officially called around 4 p.m. It was supposed to be the opener of a three-game series, but the rain was persistent and may continue into Saturday.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) was supposed to start Friday for the Orioles against Bowden Francis (1-1) of the Blue Jays.

Baltimore has not won a series this season and entered the day in last place in the AL East with a 5-8 record. Toronto is 8-6.