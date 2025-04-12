Former Toronto Maple Leafs GM, goaltender Gerry McNamara dead at 90

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the death of former general manager Gerry McNamara at the age of 90. (X / @Maple Leafs)

Former Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Gerry McNamara has died at the age of 90, the NHL team announced in a social media post.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Maple Leafs player, scout, and General Manager, Gerry McNamara,” the post on X reads.

“Gerry made an enduring impact on the organization, most notably by bringing Börje Salming to Toronto, helping pave the way for future generations of European players in the NHL.”

“As General Manager, he continued to shape the franchise, including the selection of Wendel Clark as the first overall pick in the 1985 Entry Draft,” the post continued.

McNamara’s cause of death or the day that he passed was not provided by the team.

Before serving as the Maple Leafs’ GM, McNamara played as a minor league goaltender, but was called up to play seven games with the Toronto NHL team in the 1960-61 and 1969-70 seasons.