Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer to visit specialist again as thumb soreness persists

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) watches the ball on a ground out by Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday (not shown) during second inning MLB baseball action, in Toronto on Saturday, March 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer is still dealing with soreness in his right thumb and will make a second visit to a specialist in the U.S. later this week, manager John Schneider said Monday.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer received a cortisone injection in his troublesome thumb during a March 31 visit with Dr. Thomas Graham.

Schneider said the 40-year-old Scherzer played catch several times on Toronto’s recent road trip, doing so most recently Friday at Baltimore.

“He threw for four or five days on the road, each day with some varying degree of good or bad,” Schneider said. “He just wants to try to hammer it out.”

Scherzer left his debut start with the Blue Jays against Baltimore on March 29 after three innings because of soreness in his right lat muscle. He said after the game that his thumb issue was to blame for that soreness.

Toronto put Scherzer on the 15-day injured list on March 30 because of right thumb inflammation. Earlier in March, Scherzer had a spring training start pushed back because of thumb pain.

“The longer he is out, the longer it will take to get him back,” Schneider said. “But I think first and foremost, just want to get it right.

Scherzer signed a $15.5 million, one-year contract with the Blue Jays in February. He went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for Texas last season, starting the year on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery. He also had a stint on the IL with shoulder fatigue and didn’t pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain.

Ian Harrison, The Associated Press