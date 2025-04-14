Former NHLer Chris Simon posthumously diagnosed with CTE

Calgary Flames left wing Chris Simon celebrates as he scores past Nashville Predators goalie Tomas Vokoun of the Czech Republic, right, during the second period Saturday, March 13, 2004, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Former NHLer Chris Simon, who played two seasons with the Calgary Flames, has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

Simon died by suicide in 2024 at the age of 52.

After a post-mortem brain tissue analysis, Simon was diagnosed with stage 3 (of 4) CTE.

His family released the results of the analysis to raise awareness for the long-term effects of repetitive head impacts.

“Mr. Simon had severe CTE pathology in areas of the brain involved with cognition and mood regulation, and it is likely CTE contributed to his memory problems, depression, and apathy,” said Dr. Ann McKee, chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System and director of the Boston University CTE Center and UNITE Brain Bank.

“Individuals with a significant history of repetitive head impacts in sports who report these symptoms need to be taken seriously, and our team is committed to providing them the care they need while also continuing to advance CTE research.”

In a statement, Simon’s parents, Linda and John, and sister Charlee said they noticed he was declining but did not know how to get help.

“Chris really distanced himself from his family and friends the last three years of his life. This has been extremely difficult on us, as the Chris we knew had been gone for quite some time,” the family said.

“Looking back, we now realize that Chris likely started suffering from CTE in his late 20s to early 30s. Our entire family suffered for many years as we saw our son, brother, father, husband slip away from us and we couldn’t do anything to help him.”

His family described him as a gentle, loving man whose family meant the world to him before he was “lost” to CTE.

The news was released through the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which notes, “Suicide is complex and multifactorial, and a post-mortem CTE diagnosis should not be considered to confirm CTE as a cause of a suicide.”

Simon played 782 NHL games between 1992 and 2008. He was a member of the Calgary Flames 2003-04 team that made it to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Following his death, his family donated his brain to the UNITE Brain Bank at the Boston University CTE Center.

Of the 20 NHL players who have been studied at the Boston University CTE Center, 19 have been diagnosed with CTE, according to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.