‘I’m a Blue Jay forever’: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returns to Toronto to sign historic $500 million contract

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is seen at a Toronto Blue Jays news conference on April 14, 2024.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays returned to Rogers Centre for the first time today since signing the first baseman to a $500 million, 14-year contract extension.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, Guerrero thanked the Blue Jays organization for “believing in him.”

“To the city of Toronto and all the fans, thank you for the love and support,” Guerrero said in a brief statement after officially signing his contract.

“I would think about this always. I always think I’m a Blue Jay forever, and that’s what I’ll be playing as.”

Guerrero’s contract with the Jays is the largest in team history, and one of the richest in Major League Baseball.

It also means the 26-year-old slugger will be a Toronto Blue Jay for the rest of his professional career.

“Over the course of Vlad’s time with us, our fans have embraced the joy and the passion which he brings to the ballpark with him every single time he takes the field,” said Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro at Monday’s presser.

“(It) impacts our team and cements a bond between our fans throughout the entire country.”