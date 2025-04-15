AFC Toronto gets new majority owner just days ahead of debut in Northern Super League

TORONTO — AFC Toronto has a new majority owner, just days ahead of its debut in the Northern Super League.

The new owner is Canadian-American entrepreneur Mark Mitchell of Mitchell Family Office (MFO), which has invested in more than 20 companies since its inception in 2015.

The club said the Mitchell’s investment “lays the foundation for the club’s long-term sustainability and success, while demonstrating the league’s ability to attract international investors.”

This undated photo shows Canadian-American entrepreneur Mark Mitchell, of Mitchell Family Office (MFO), who has bought a majority stake in AFC Toronto of the new Northern Super League. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-AFC Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *

The original Toronto ownership group featured more than 30 people including tennis player Milos Raonic and star sprinter Andre De Grasse.

AFC Toronto opens play Saturday against Montreal Roses FC at BMO Field

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025