‘Go Leafs go!’ Doug Ford says as Maple Leafs, Senators set to battle in NHL playoffs

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he hopes a Canadian team wins the Stanley Cup, but he really wants the Maple Leafs do it.

The Leafs are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators in the playoffs for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Senators have not made the post-season since 2017, while the Leafs have been in the spring dance every year since, though they have only one won playoff round in that time.

Ford has lived much of his life in Etobicoke, the inner Toronto suburb, and grew up watching the Leafs.

The Montreal Canadiens were the last Canadian team to win the cup when they beat Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in 1993.

Ford tried to be diplomatic when asked if the Senators would beat the Leafs in four, five, six or seven games.

“Someone told me I should get one of those split shirts, you know, Sens and Leafs, but I just hope it’s a great game,” Ford said.

“There’s no secret I grew up as a Leafs fan, but at the end of the day, I want a Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup.”

The seven-game series is set to begin on Sunday.

“I can’t wait till Sunday and let the best team win,” Ford said with a big smile.

“Go Leafs go! Sorry, that slipped out.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press