Toronto FC hopes to get some injured players back for visit to Salt Lake

TORONTO — Toronto FC could get some reinforcements this weekend with several injured players close to a return.

Coach Robin Fraser said defenders Nicksoen Gomis and Henry Wingo and forward Ola Brynhildsen are “potentials” to rejoin the squad for Saturday’s game at Real Salt Lake.

“They’re still not training. But with a couple of days to go (before the match), they’re still doing some individual work and should get into team training (Thursday),” Fraser said after the team trained indoors Wednesday.

Defenders Richie Laryea and Zane Monlouis and forward Deandre Kerr remain out. Laryea (hamstring) and Kerr (high ankle sprain) are longer-term absences.

As for any player additions from outside the club, Fraser said he does not expect anything before the MLS primary transfer window closes April 23.

“There’s nothing concrete or in the works or we’re far down the road with for next week,” he said. “I do think certainly we’re looking at summer (the next transfer window).”

The summer window runs July 24 to Aug. 21.

Toronto FC (0-4-4) is still looking for its first win of the season although it is unbeaten in its last three games, having drawn in-form Vancouver, Miami and Minnesota.

Real Salt Lake (3-5-0) has lost three of its last four, conceding a 91st-minute penalty last time out in a 2-1 loss 2-1 at Nashville SC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.