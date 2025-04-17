After Vancouver kickoff, Northern Super League spotlight switches to Toronto

Canada's Emma Regan (25), captain of AFC Toronto in the new Northern Super League, and Argentina's Daiana Falfan, right, vie for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Vancouver, on Friday, April 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

TORONTO — After kicking off in Vancouver, the Northern Super League spotlight shifts to BMO Field on Saturday when AFC Toronto hosts Montreal Roses FC.

“It’s been a long time coming with the time we’ve spent on the project,” Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson, a member of the franchise’s founding ownership group, said in an interview. “And it’s amazing to see it come alive (Wednesday) and we’re looking forward to Saturday for sure.”

Given it’s a new league, Wilson doesn’t have much of a handle on the opposition yet. But he know what he wants from his team.

Keep possession and play an entertaining brand of football that reaps rewards on and off the pitch.

“We want to play with a lot of tempo,” he said. “So we want to play the ball quick. We want to play forward quickly. But we put a massive emphasis on looking after the ball … We’re pretty aware of how competitive the Toronto sports market is. There’s so many options in this city, both in and out of sport to be honest, so I think we have to entertain.”

He also expects his players to feel some nerves, given the size of the stage with a crowd of more than 14,500 expected with the lower bowl sold out.

“We’ve got an exciting roster but there are number of players who won’t have played in front of a crowd like you’ll see at BMO (Field) on the weekend, obviously with the occasion,” he said.

The club will play the rest of its home games at the more intimate York Lions Stadium.

The Toronto roster is an intriguing mix of veterans and youth.

Jade Kovacevic, the first player signing announced by the league in October, has played overseas in Italy and Hungary. Back home, the 31-year-old from Acton, Ont., holds the all-time scoring record in League1 Ontario with more than 170 goals, earning five Golden Boot awards and four MVP crowns.

At the other end of the spectrum, teenage forward Kaylee Hunter has turned heads with 16 goals and six assists in 11 games with the Canadian under-17 and under-20 teams.

“Kaylee’s an exceptional talent,” said Wilson. “I was fortunate enough to work with Olivia Smith (a Canadian international now with England’s Liverpool) as a youth player. There are a lot of similarities. Different players but in terms of generational talent, I think there’s a remarkable player that we have on our hands here.”

“Incredible potential,” added Toronto coach Marko Milanovic. “In my opinion, probably the best 17-year-old in the country. But it’s up to her now to transfer that potential into consistent performances and become one of the hopefully key players on the senior national team.”

South Korean international Hong Hye-ji brings experience to the backline. Japan’s Aoi Kizaki and Canadian internationals Victoria Pickett and Emma Regan, named team captain on Thursday, will help run the midfield.

Milanovic calls Regan a “natural leader.” The 25-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has just eight caps for Canada but has excelled under new Canada coach Casey Stoney.

“She does everything right on and off the field,” said Milanovic. “It was a really easy choice despite us having a really big group of leaders and players that could wear the captain’s armband.”

In addition to Kovacevic and Hunter, the Toronto attack includes Canadian youth international Mya Jones, on loan from the NWSL San Diego Wave, and experienced Nigerian international Esther Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo, 28, has played in France and Spain and represented Nigeria at the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

“You just have to look at her resume, where she’s played… It’s kind of surprising she slipped under the radar,” said Wilson.

The Toronto goalkeepers are Portuguese international Sierra Cota-Yarde, Finland’s Sofia Manner and Canadian youth international Noelle Henning.

“I really believe she’s going to be Canada’s No. 1 for a long time,” Milanovic said of the 18-year-old Henning.

There are some injuries concerns ahead of Saturday although Milanovic, who favours a 3-4-3 formation, was not ready to share details.

The team has been training together for 10 weeks although not everyone has been on hand, either due to players arriving late or losing talent during two FIFA international window.

Milanovic coached North Toronto Soccer and was also part of the coaching staff at Toronto Metropolitan University.

“Someone with great integrity, to be honest” said Wilson. “He’s second to none. The best coach I’ve ever had the privilege of being around, And that’s something that struck me years ago. He’s someone that’s’ got a track record of developing players — players that have gone on to play for Canada or play overseas professionally.

“You hear it consistently from a lot of these players — ‘He’s one of the reasons I’m here.’ His attention to details, his ability to connect with people first, I think that’s what really sets him apart … I think we’ve got someone quite special.”

Wilson believe the AFC brand of soccer will be good for his players.

“You’re almost forced to improve, based on how demanding we are of your in-possession moments and what our expectations are of you out of possession,” he explained. “So defensively there’s no place to hide how we play. I think people will see that on Saturday.”

