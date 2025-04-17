No Canadian games on election day as NHL releases first-round playoff schedule

Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) tips the puck towards Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ville Husso (33) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Canadian hockey fans will be able to vote in the upcoming federal election without having to give up any post-season action.

The NHL released its first-round playoff schedule Thursday, with no Canadian teams in action on April 28 — the day the country is set to go to the polls.

Two games are pencilled in for Election Day. Florida hosts Tampa Bay in Game 4 of their first-round series while Dallas hosts Colorado in a Game 5, if necessary.

The Montreal Canadiens’ chase for a playoff spot has already affected the leadup to the election, with Wednesday’s French-language leaders debate moved up an hour to avoid a conflict with Montreal’s playoff-clinching win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sports and national elections have collided before. The Oct. 19 date of the 2015 election conflicted with the Toronto Blue Jays’ 11-8 win over visiting Kansas City in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets will kick off the Canadian slate of NHL playoff games.

The Jets open their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues at home on Saturday, with Game 2 at Canada Life Centre on Monday. If needed, Game 5 will be April 30 in Winnipeg, Game 6 in St. Louis on May 2 and Game 7 on May 4 in Winnipeg.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators begin their Battle of Ontario on Sunday night in Toronto. If necessary, Game 5 will be April 29 in Toronto, Game 6 in the nation’s capital on May 1 and Game 7 in Toronto on May 3.

The Edmonton Oilers begin their first-round matchup against the Kings in Los Angeles on Monday. The Oilers return home for Games 3 and 4 on April 25 and 27.

Game 5 will be in L.A., on April 29, Game 6 in Edmonton on May 1 and Game 7 on May 3 in L.A.

The Montreal Canadiens play their first post-season game since 2021 when they visit the Eastern Conference-best Washington Capitals on Monday. Montreal hosts Games 3 and 4 on April 25 and 27, with Game 5 on April 30, Game 6 in Montreal on May 2 and Game 7 on May 4.

