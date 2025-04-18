Star sprinter Andre De Grasse looking forward to seeing AFC Toronto opener

Andre de Grasse, of Canada, celebrates after winning the men's 4 x 100-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. The 29-year-old from Markham, Ont., capped off an adversity-filled Olympics in August by anchoring Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team to gold, a first for Canada since 1996. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

TORONTO — Andre De Grasse will be watching with pride when AFC Toronto takes the field for the first time Saturday at BMO Field.

The star sprinter, part of the Northern Super League team’s ownership group, is flying in from Florida where he has been training to take in the match against Montreal Roses FC at BMO Field.

“Can’t miss it. I’ve got to catch the home opener,” De Grasse said. “We’re creating history here.”

De Grasse will watch the game from a suite with his partner, champion sprinter Nia Ali, as well as other family, friends and a few business partners.

“I’m just looking forward to being back home on the weekend and kind of getting a chance to soak it all in,” said De Grasse, who plans to fly back to Florida on Sunday and resume training Monday.

De Grasse, a six-time Olympic medallist, played youth soccer with the Scarborough Azzurri-Blues. He says his six-year-old daughter, currently involved in gymnastics and tennis, will probably try soccer herself soon.

“She definitely likes kicking the ball around,” he said. “We have a lot of soccer balls here in the house. And we have a little soccer net in our backyard.”

Michigan-based entrepreneur Mark Mitchell became majority owner of the new Northern Super League franchise earlier this week.

The club’s founding partners, who had ties to North Toronto Soccer Club, were Helena Ruken, Brenda Ha and husband Kamal Sandhu, Jill Burgin, Mike Ruthard, Billy Wilson and Shamez Mangalji.

Ruken is now the club’s CEO while Wilson is the club’s sporting director and Sandhu COO.

Some 30 others, including De Grasse and tennis star Milos Raonic, have since invested. All are still involved in the franchise.

“I left them all in. I think it’s good for the community, I think it’s great for the team,” said Mitchell, who also plans to take in Saturday’s home opener.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2025.