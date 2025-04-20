Battle of Ontario kicks off tonight: Live updates for Game 1 of Senators-Maple Leafs

A Sens Mile sign is installed on Elgin St. on April 10, 2025. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

The Battle of Ontario resumes in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years tonight, as the Ottawa Senators face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their first-round NHL playoff series.

This is the first time the Senators have been in the NHL playoffs since 2017, when the club lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It has been 2,888 days since the Senators last played a playoff game.

The last time the Senators and Maple Leafs met in the playoffs was April 20, 2004, 7,670 days ago, when the Leafs won Game 7 of the first-round playoff series in Toronto.

Games 1 and 2 of the series will be played in Toronto before the series shifts to Canadian Tire Centre for Game 3 on Thursday.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will provide live updates on Game 1 of the Senators-Maple Leafs series all day.

“I can’t believe today’s the day”

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk spoke with reporters ahead of Game 1.

“I slept great. It was one of the best sleeps I’ve had in a long time,” Tkachuk said. “I can’t believe today’s the day.”

Tkachuk is making his playoff debut after 512 games with the Senators.

“It’s been a long time coming. All those times in the driveway, mini sticks, you think about scoring the game winner in the Stanley Cup playoffs, in a big game. To finally be here, it’s surreal and there’s so many people that have been in my life that all that credit goes to them.

“Everybody’s excited and it’s going to be awesome.”

From the driveway to the big stage.



Game Day skate - 11:55 a.m.

The Senators held a morning skate at Scotiabank Arena ahead of tonight’s game.

Sens lines from the morning skate in Toronto



Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Amadio

Highmore-Gaudette-Zetterlund

Cousins



Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-Matinpalo

The Toronto Maple Leafs held a morning skate this morning. Rally towels on the seats at Scotiabank Arena have the slogan “Bring the Passion.”

Game 1 tickets

As of 10:30 a.m., there are still a few tickets available for Game 1 of the series tonight at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

According to Ticketmaster.ca, the cheapest seat available is $449.50 (including fees and taxes).

The cheapest ticket through the verified resale on Ticketmaster is $342 for section 317. On Stubhub, the cheapest seat for Game 1 in Toronto is $327 in section 319.

Senators-Maple Leafs series predictions

The Maple Leafs appear to be the popular pick heading into the seven-game series.

On ESPN.com, 20 of 25 experts pick the Maple Leafs to win the series. ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Sean McDonough picks the Senators in six games.

NBA Hall of Fame member and NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barley picked the Maple Leafs to beat the Senators.

TSN’s Darren Dreger, Frankie Corrado and Jeff O’Neill picked the Toronto Maple Leafs to make it to the Stanley Cup finals, with O’Neill picking Toronto to win the championship.

TSN’s James Duthie picked Tampa Bay to win the Stanley Cup.

Schedule

Here is a look at the playoff schedule for the Senators and Maple Leafs:

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 at Toronto. 7 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 at Toronto. 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 at Ottawa. 7 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at Ottawa. 7 p.m.

Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 at Toronto (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, May 1 at Ottawa (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, May 3 at Toronto (if necessary)

Battle of Ontario history

2024-25 season

Nov. 12, 2024: Senators beat the Maple Leafs 3-0 in Toronto. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the Senators.

Jan 25, 2025: Senators beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 in Ottawa. Shane Pinto scored the game winner.

March 15, 2025: Senators beat the Maple Leafs 4-2 in Toronto. Claude Giroux scored the game winner for the Senators.

Ottawa Senators vs Maple Leafs Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark makes a stop in front of Toronto Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Playoffs

2000 playoffs: Maple Leafs beat the Senators 4-2 in the conference quarterfinals.

2001 playoffs: Maple Leafs beat the Senators 4-0 in the conference quarterfinals

2002 playoffs: Maple Leafs beat the Senators 4-3 in the conference semifinals

2004 playoffs: Maple Leafs beat the Senators 4-3 in the conference quarterfinals