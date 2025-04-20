Seattle Mariners strike early in 8-3 victory over Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Will Wagner (7) throws to first base to put out Seattle Mariners third baseman Ben Williamson in fifth inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Sunday, April 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

TORONTO — Cal Raleigh’s two-run first-inning homer ignited an early six-run outburst for the Seattle Mariners in their 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

The win gave Seattle the rubber match of the three-game series.

Raleigh’s ninth home run tied him with Oakland Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom for the major-league lead before 25,752 spectators at Rogers Centre.

Rowdy Tellez added a pinch-hit two-run blast to right field off Dillon Tate in the seventh for his third homer in the three-game series.

The Mariners’ 12-hit attack spoiled the major-league debut of 27-year-old Toronto reliever Paxton Schultz. He was promoted from triple-A Buffalo to replace Nick Sandlin (strained right lat).

Schultz struck out eight to tie a major-league record by a reliever in his debut. Pittsburgh Pirate Barry Jones set the mark in April 1986.

Schultz relieved starter Easton Lucas (2-2), who was drilled for six runs, seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Dylan Moore smacked a leadoff homer and Raleigh belted his two batters later.

Starter Luis Castillo (2-2) lasted five innings for Seattle (12-10). He surrendered three runs on 10 hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

TAKEAWAYS

Mariners: Eighteen of their 27 outs were strikeouts, including three each from Moore and Randy Arozarena.

Blue Jays: Toronto (12-10) has 12 homers through 22 games. Only the Kansas City Royals have hit fewer with 11.

KEY MOMENT

Arozarena’s two-out line-drive single to left in the second scored the fourth and fifth runs to provide the visitors with enough cushion for the win.

KEY STAT

Raleigh has seven homers and 14 runs-batted in over 11 games in Toronto.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays begin a six-game trip against the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on Monday. Kevin Gausman (2-1) will start in the opener, while Houston is expected to counter with Hunter Brown (2-1). Brown hasn’t surrendered a run in 17 innings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2025.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press