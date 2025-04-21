Toronto reliever Paxton Schultz ties major-league, franchise records in debut

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Paxton Schultz throws to a Seattle Mariners batter in his major league debut during third inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Sunday, April 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

TORONTO — Paxton Schultz made quite a first impression on his new Toronto Blue Jays teammates.

The 27-year-old rookie reliever fanned eight Seattle Mariners in his debut outing to etch his name in the franchise and major-league baseball’s record books Sunday.

His eight strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings in Toronto’s 8-3 loss matched the major-league record for most strikeouts by a reliever in is debut. It also tied the Toronto mark for most strikeouts in a debut outing, starter or reliever.

Schultz was tossed into a difficult situation. He was summoned from the bullpen after starter Easton Lucas struggled, giving up two homers, six runs and seven hits in just 1 2/3 innings.

With runners on first and third and two out, Schultz threw a fastball on a 2-2 count that Seattle first baseman Donovan Solano whiffed on for a strikeout.

“It happened so fast,” Schultz said. “I didn’t have time to think about it.”

Schultz’s first pitch was outside for a ball, but he swiftly turned the count to his favour with two strikes.

“The nerves went away after the first pitch,” he said.

Not bad for a pitcher who wasn’t even invited to the Blue Jays main camp this spring.

He’s also been forced to deal with a lack of innings because of rainouts and weather delays while pitching for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons in the first few weeks of their season.

“This was something you work for,” said Paxton, who was given the ball from his Solano strikeout and the lineup card to commemorate his record-tying outing.

“That’s cool,” he said. “I’ll get some players to sign (the card).”

Schultz was told by Bisons manager Casey Candaele on Saturday evening that there was a chance the Blue Jays would promote the right-hander from Orem, Utah.

On Sunday morning, he hopped in a car to drive across the border with Bisons teammate Dillon Tate because of an injury to Nick Sandlin (strained right lat).

“I just told them I’m going to Toronto to watch Dillon Tate pitch,” Schultz said when asked what he told the customs agent at the border.

When he arrived at Rogers Centre, he greeted the Blue Jays coaching staff and signed his major-league contract on manager John Schneider’s desk.

A few hours later, he made his major-league debut, allowing just two hits in his 64-pitch outing. His changeup was his most effective pitch.

“He really picked us up,” Schneider said. “But I think all of his pitches were working.

“He was kind of sneaky with everything. That’s a day he’s going to remember for a long time. It was pretty impressive.”

Schultz’s eight strikeouts in a debut tied the club mark set by Trent Thornton (March 31, 2019), who pitched a shutout inning in relief for the Mariners on Sunday, and Anthony Kay (July 9, 2019).

He matched the major-league record for most strikeouts by a reliever in a debut, set by Barry Jones of the Pittsburgh Pirates in April 1986.

RALEIGH STAYS HOT

Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh crushed a two-run shot in the first inning for his ninth homer to tie Oakland Athletics infielder Tyler Soderstrom for the major-league lead.

Raleigh has belted seven homers and 14 runs-batted in over 11 career games at Rogers Centre.

HOWDY ROWDY

Former Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez slammed a two-run pinch-hit homer for the Mariners in the seventh to give him three longballs in the three-game series.

It’s the first time Tellez has homered in three consecutive outings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2025.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press