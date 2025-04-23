General Motors’ plans to supply Formula 1 engines from 2029 are approved by the FIA

The FIA logo is displayed in the paddock ahead of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Formula 1’s governing body says it has approved General Motors’ plans to supply engines for the new Cadillac team from 2029.

The FIA’s approval on Wednesday comes after GM’s Cadillac brand got the final signoff to join the F1 grid next year as the 11th team.

The team plans to use Ferrari engines until GM Performance Power Units, formed by GM and its co-owner of the team, TWG Motorsports, is ready to supply engines in 2029.

“Development and testing of the team’s Formula 1 prototype engine technology is ongoing,” the FIA said in a statement on social media, and plans are in place for a factory in North Carolina.

The entry date of 2029 comes amid discussions in F1 over whether to change course on the sport’s commitment to the current turbocharged hybrid power units ahead of regulation changes coming for 2026 which further emphasize the electric power component of the units.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has suggested a return to V10 engines, last widely used in F1 in 2005. FIA talks with engine suppliers and some teams at the Bahrain Grand Prix this month ended with a commitment to the 2026 regulations but also plans for further talks on “the future technical direction of the sport.”

The Associated Press