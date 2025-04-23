PWHL announces expansion to Vancouver

Fans gather to watch the Montreal Victoire and the Toronto Sceptres warm up before a PWHL hockey game in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is coming to Vancouver.

The six-team league announced the city would be home to its first expansion franchise at a news conference Wednesday.

The honour of making the announcement went to a nine-year-old girl who plays hockey for the Vancouver Angels.

“Back in January, my teammates and I went to the very first PWHL Takeover Tour game. It was the coolest day ever. We saw six goals, danced in the stands, waved our signs and cheered so loud for the players, it felt like anything was possible,” she said.

“It made me think I want to be just like them some day, playing in the PWHL. Today we are so excited, because right here in Vancouver – we got a team.”

We're expanding to Vancouver! @PWHL__Vancouver will begin play in the 2025-26 season and call the Pacific Coliseum, located on the property of the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), home.

The new team will be based out of the Pacific Coliseum, the former home of the Vancouver Canucks and will join the league for the 2025-26 season.

“This is a historic day for our league, our fans, our athletes, and our sport,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL executive vice-president of business operations.

“Expanding to Vancouver reflects the growing momentum behind the league and the incredible passion of our fanbase since launching in January 2024. We’re proud to bring the PWHL to the West Coast and provide more fans with the opportunity to experience live the best women’s hockey players in the world.”

No name has been chosen for the team, but its official colours will be Pacific blue and cream.