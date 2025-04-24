Max Pacioretty set to enter Battle of Ontario after long layoff

Toronto Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

OTTAWA — Max Pacioretty will draw into the Maple Leafs lineup for Game 3 of the Toronto’s first-round playoff series with the Ottawa Senators.

The veteran winger is set to the take the place of Nick Robertson on the third line beside Max Domi and Bobby McMann on Thursday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Toronto leads the best-of-seven Battle of Ontario 2-0 after consecutive home victories.

Pacioretty last played Feb. 8 against the Vancouver Canucks before being shut down with an undisclosed injury.

The 36-year-old has dealt with a number of health issues in recent seasons, including tearing his right Achilles twice in less than a year.

Pacioretty had five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 37 games with the Leafs in 2024-25 after making the team out of training camp on a professional tryout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press