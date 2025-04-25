Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer throws 27 pitches off a mound as he recovers from right thumb injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer threw 27 pitches off the mound Friday and Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider said it was a step in the right direction as the right-hander recovers from a troublesome thumb.

Scherzer threw off the mound a week after getting a second cortisone shot in his thumb and throwing off flat ground earlier this week in Houston.

“It wasn’t max effort by any means, but he threw all of his pitches,” Schneider said before the Blue Jays opened a three-game series against the Yankees. “He spun a few breaking balls in there and I think just a good step in the right direction.”

Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list because of thumb inflammation on March 30 and had a cortisone injection the following day.

The 40-year-old Scherzer exited his debut start with the Blue Jays against Baltimore on March 29 after three innings because of soreness in his right lat muscle. The three-time Cy Young award winner allowed a homer to Colton Cowser on his second pitch of the game and another homer to Jordan Westburg in the first inning of his debut.

Scherzer said afterward his thumb issue was to blame for that soreness.

Earlier in March, Scherzer had a spring training start pushed back because of thumb pain.

Scherzer signed a US$15.5 million, one-year contract with the Blue Jays in February. He went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for Texas last season, starting the year on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery. He also had a stint on the IL with shoulder fatigue and didn’t pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain.