Facing a busy home schedule, Toronto FC looks to turn BMO Field games into points

TORONTO — Having finally ended a season-opening eight-game winless streak with a 1-0 decision last week at Real Salt Lake, Toronto looks for its first victory at home when New York City FC visits Saturday.

Toronto (1-4-4) is 0-1-2 at BMO Field, playing Vancouver and Minnesota to scoreless draws and losing 2-1 to the Chicago Fire.

While TFC has not lost at home since the March 15 Chicago defeat, it has not scored in the last 259 minutes at BMO Field. Deandre Kerr, currently out injured, has the lone Toronto goal at home.

Success at home is timely, given eight of TFC’s next nine games in all competitions — and 10 of the next 12 — are at BMO Field.

“We’d certainly like to feel like if we take care of our home games, we put ourselves firmly in the mix,” Toronto coach Robin Fraser said after training Friday. “So this is an opportunity for us and we know it.”

Toronto has not won at home since Sept. 24, a 2-1 league win over Austin FC.

Veteran defender Kevin Long looks to build on the Salt Lake victory, while offering a splash of reality.

“There was a lot of last-ditch defending, which we needed,” he said of the game, which saw Salt Lake outshoot Toronto 23-2 (6-1 in shots on target). “We’ve played a lot better than that and got nothing from the game.

“It’s our first win and we want to build on that now.”

Coming off a 2-0 loss at New England, NYCFC (3-4-2) has just one win in its last five games (1-3-1). The New Yorkers have yet to win on the road this season at 0-3-2.

“Honestly, this is a key match for us after coming off a loss,” said New York forward Agustin Ojeda. “It’s a chance to turn things around and position ourselves well in the standings. Of course, there’s still a long way to go but we always want to be up there, fighting among the top teams.”

Costa Rican forward Alfonso Martínez’s five goals lead NYCFC and are tied for fifth in MLS, two behind league leader Tai Baribo of Philadelphia.

Kerr and Federico Bernardeschi lead Toronto with two goals apiece.

Fraser knows what to expect Saturday.

“Year-in, year-out, their personnel changes, their coaches change but their DNA always seems to be the same,” he said. “They have good players. They have players who can make plays. They are inventive in the way that they play and the way that they move. For me, it’s another New York City team that’s a good team.”

In addition to Kerr, Toronto is still missing injured defenders Richie Laryea, Zane Monlouis, Nicksoen Gomis and Henry Wingo. Forward Ola Brynhildsen is “in contention” to play Saturday after an 18-minute cameo off the bench in Utah.

There was bad blood the last time TFC and NYCFC met, a 3-2 Toronto win at BMO Field in May 2024.

The teams clashed after the final whistle, resulting in a rolling maul that numbered some 30 players and staff at one point.

The post-game melee prompted a string of suspensions and a war of words. Then-Toronto coach John Herdman and captain Jonathan Osorio said the ill-will stemmed back to a 2-1 loss at Yankee Stadium on March 16, alleging a Toronto player was punched in the face by then-NYCFC coach Nick Cushing at halftime in the stadium tunnel.

Cushing denied hitting anyone.

Some four weeks later, the league released a short statement on the affair, confirming that an altercation that started on the field continued into the stadium tunnels in the first game and after the second game. No additional sanctions were imposed other than the coaches and executives from both clubs were required to meet with MLS commissioner Don Garber “to discuss league expectations for behaviour and conduct.”

Cushing is now interim manager of Manchester City women’s side. NYCFC and Man City share the same ownership.

NYCFC announced Friday it had signed midfielder Aiden O’Neill from Belgian side Standard Liège through 2028. The 26-year-old Australian International signed before the close of the MLS’s primary transfer window Wednesday and will join the club upon receipt of his visa.

The New Yorkers come into weekend play in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, four places and four points ahead of Toronto.

TFC is winless in the last four regular-season meetings (0-3-1) with NYCFC and is 6-9-7 all-time against the New Yorkers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press