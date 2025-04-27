Canada men and women to share rugby sevens stage in California with plenty at stake

Canada's Charity Williams runs the ball while blocking Spain's Marta Fresno as Canada's Carissa Norton watches during Vancouver Sevens women's rugby action, in Vancouver, on Friday, February 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Canada’s men and women will share the stage May 3-4 at Dignity Health Sports Park, the rugby sevens venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

But the two teams are facing different challenges in Carson, Calif.

The Canadian women are looking to finish the season with a bang at the winner-take-all HSBC SVNS World Championship which features the top eight men’s and women’s sides after six events on the elite rugby sevens circuit. Canada finished fourth in the standings following back-to-back third-place finishes in Hong Kong and Singapore

Canada’s men, meanwhile, are looking to win their way back into the top tier after being relegated last June.

The Canadian women have been training with the 15s team in Chula Vista, Calif., ahead of the sevens finale.

“We solidified our foundations and are very proud of our performances in Hong Kong and Singapore,” Canada women’s sevens coach Jocelyn Barrieau said in a statement. ”We have identified areas we want to improve on and the gaps we want to close going into Los Angeles.

“We have a talented, passionate, resilient group of players, and we are all excited to get back on the pitch together in L.A.”

The roster includes eight players from the Hong Kong and Singapore squad.

Charity Williams, Asia Hogan-Rochester and Alysha Corrigan return to the squad after last featuring in Vancouver in February. Like Williams, Savannah Bauder returns from injury. Larah Wright, who made her debut in Perth, gets another invite.

Following the California event, Corrigan, Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds, Mahalia Robinson and Olivia Apps will join the 15s side for the remaining matches of the Pacific Four Series in New Zealand and Australia.

The Canadian men finished third in the second-tier Challenger Series, earning a berth in a promotion/relegation playoff that sees the top four teams from the Challenger Series and the bottom four sides from the HSBC SVNS battle it out for four spots in the top tier next season.

The Canada men are coming off a third-place finish in the final Challenger Series event in Krakow, Poland.

“We’ve had this tournament circled on our calendar all season,” said Canada coach Sean White. “We’ve identified key areas of improvement coming out of Krakow and have made that our focus over the last couple of weeks of camp in Langford (B.C.).

“I believe our continuity in selection from Krakow to L.A. will be a benefit to our on-field performance and cohesion. Our aim is to finish the season as one of the top 12 teams, and we look forward to earning the opportunity to do so.”

The 12 players who represented Canada in Krakow are joined by Kal Sager, who returns to the squad following an injury.

The Canadian women have been drawn in a pool with Japan, Britain and New Zealand. The men are in a pool with Uruguay, Ireland and Germany.

Canada Women

Breanne Nicholas, Blenheim, Ont., Kent Havoc RFC; Charity Williams, Toronto, UBC; Florence Symonds, Vancouver, UBC; Carmen Izyk, High River, Alta., RCTPM; Olivia Apps, Lindsay, Ont., Lindsay RFC; Alysha Corrigan, Charlottetown, P.E.I., Saracens (England); Carissa Norsten, Waldheim, Sask., University of Victoria; Sabrina Poulin, St-Georges, Que., Exeter Chiefs (England); Shalaya Valenzuela, Abbotsford, B.C., Abbotsford RFC; Asia Hogan-Rochester, Toronto, Westshore RFC 26; Savannah Bauder, North Vancouver, UBC; Mahalia Robinson, Fulford, Que., Town of Mount Royal RFC; Larah Wright, Calgary, University of Victoria.

Canada Men

Rhys James, Kelowna, B.C., Pacific Pride; James Thiel, Abbotsford, B.C., Pacific Pride; Ethan Turner, Maple Ridge, B.C., Burnaby Lake Rugby Club; Alex Russell, Bracebridge, Ont., McGill University; Brenden Black, Oakville, Ont., Guelph University; Ethan Hager, Brantford, Ont., Castaway Wanderers; Morgan Di Nardo, Toronto, University of Victoria; Jamie Armstrong, Ottawa, University of Ottawa; Kyle Tremblay, White Rock, B.C., Bayside RFC; Thomas Isherwood, Okotoks, Alta., Westshore RFC; Kainoa Lloyd, Mississauga, Ont., James Bay AA; Kal Sager, Peterborough, Ont., Trent University; Elias Hancock, Ottawa, Ont., University of Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2025