A look at the rivalry between Toronto FC and CF Montreal over the years

By The Canadian Press

Published

CF Montreal players hoist the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship soccer final in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Toronto FC and CF Montreal, who meet Wednesday in the preliminary round of the Telus Canadian Championship, have had some memorable encounters in the past.

A look at some of their on-field clashes:

— Montreal won the 2014 Canadian Championship final with Brazilian midfielder Felipe scoring in the 91st minute for a 1-0 victory in the second leg at Saputo Stadium after the teams drew 1-1 in the opening leg.

— In the 2016 MLS playoffs, Toronto won a wild two-legged Eastern Conference final 7-5. Montreal won the opening leg 3-2 before a crowd of more than 61,000 at Olympic Stadium in a game delayed 40 minutes after officials discovered the lines around the penalty box had been drawn incorrectly. Toronto won the return leg 5-2, deciding the tie with goals in the 98th and 100th minute of extra time.

— Sebastian Giovinco, now a special adviser to TFC, scored his second goal of the game in the 95th minute of the second leg of the 2017 Canadian Championship final, giving Toronto a 2-1 home win on the night and 3-2 aggregate victory.

— In 2019, Montreal won the Canadian Championship final in a penalty shootout at BMO Field after the two-legged series finished tied at 1-1 on aggregate.

— In May 2023, fights broke out in the BMO Field stands between rival fans during Montreal’s 2-1 win over Toronto in cup quarterfinal play.

Toronto is 16-14-5 all-time against Montreal in regular-season play and 1-1-0 in playoff series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.