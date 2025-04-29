Matthews good to go for Game 5 of Battle of Ontario after skipping practice to rest

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) controls the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

TORONTO — Auston Matthews listened to his body and stayed off the ice.

Now the Maple Leafs captain is eager to earn another break — by closing out their first-round playoff series on home ice.

Matthews took part in Tuesday’s optional morning skate ahead of Game 5 against the Ottawa Senators, less than 24 hours after skipping practice for rest purposes following Sunday’s team day off.

The 27-year-old, who missed time with an upper-body injury in the regular season, said sitting out wasn’t “a big deal” after playing 26 minutes 23 seconds in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss that kept the Ottawa Senators alive down 3-1 in the teams’ best-of-seven series.

“Sometimes you just feel like you need a little extra rest or time off the ice,” Matthews said following a roughly 15-minute session with a handful of teammates.

The superstar centre had a chance to finish off Toronto’s provincial rival in that extra-time period Saturday, but hit the post on a four-minute power play before Jake Sanderson scored from distance through a screen for Ottawa to force Tuesday’s Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs picked up consecutive 3-2 OT triumphs in Games 2 and 3 following a 6-2 decision in the opener for a 3-0 series lead.

Game 6, if necessary, would be Thursday back in Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube was asked how Matthews looked after taking an extra 24 hours off.

“Rested,” he said with a laugh.

Berube added that Matthews — a former NHL MVP and a three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner as the league’s top goal-scorer — has learned how to take care of himself to be at the top of his game at puck drop.

“He’s played a lot of hockey,” said the Stanley Cup-winning bench boss in his first season with Toronto. “He’s good at managing his body and what he needs, a lot like (Leafs centre) Johnny Tavares. He’s learned a lot from probably Johnny and watching him over the years, and how he does things.

“He’s pretty dialled in with that department.”

Matthews registered 33 goals and 45 assists for 78 points across 67 games — the fewest he’s played in a full campaign since his sophomore season — in 2024-25.

The Scottsdale, Ariz., product travelled to Germany in November to see a doctor he’s worked with in the past to deal with that upper-body injury.

Matthews wouldn’t put a percentage on his health when asked Tuesday morning.

“Everybody’s grinding right now,” he said. “It’s that point in the season where it’s hard, physical hockey. You’re always gonna go through different things. It’s nothing that’s abnormal.”

Toronto winger Max Pacioretty, who’s in his first campaign with the organization, has been impressed with how Matthews goes about his business.

“He works insanely hard,” said the 36-year-old. “I see everything that you guys see, but also behind the scenes, he’s an extremely hard worker, one of the hardest I’ve seen … it was really nice to see because that’s why he’s had so much success.

“Everyone wants to talk about talent, but nothing was given to him. He’s put in the work, and whether it’s recovery or doing what it takes to feel good that night or just overall for the season, he’s put in the work.”

The Leafs, meanwhile, know they will have to work to close out the Senators.

Toronto, which has just one series victory in the NHL’s salary cap era, last eliminated an opponent on home ice all the way back on April 20, 2004, in a 4-1 victory over Ottawa that tied a bow on four post-season victories in five springs against the Senators more than two decades ago.

“The fourth one’s the hardest to win,” Matthews said. “I thought we played a good game the other night, battled our way back, forced overtime, had our opportunities in overtime, and it didn’t go in. But I think for us, the approach is the same.

“We want to be a desperate hockey team.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press