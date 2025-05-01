Game 6 of the Battle of Ontario: Live updates on the Senators-Maple Leafs game in Ottawa

Senators fans join CTV's Jackie Perez outside Canadian Tire Centre ahead of Game 6 of the Senators-Maple Leafs series.

The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs are meeting in Game 6 of the Battle of Ontario.

The Senators have won two straight games to stave off elimination after the Maple Leafs won the first three games of the series.

8:35 left in the first period

Senators failed to score on a powerplay after John Tavares received two minutes for high-sticking.

The Maple Leafs hit the goal post and Sens goalie Linus Ullmark made a couple of saves to prevent a Leafs goal shortly after the penalty ended.

No score in the first period.

13:21 left in the first period

A fast-paced start to Game 6.

Shots on goal are Toronto 1 and Ottawa 1.

Game 6 underway

Game 6 is underway at a sold out Canadian Tire Centre.

Starting goalies are Anthony Stolarz for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Linus Ullmark for the Ottawa Senators.

“Never out of the fight”

The Senators released a motivation video ahead of Game 6 at Canadian Tire Centre.

The title, “Never out of the fight.”

"Never out of the fight"

No Leafs fans allowed at one Sens Mile location

Fans began to pack bars and restaurants on Elgin Street ahead of Game 6.

The Standard co-owner Duong Hoang says 6:30 p.m. is the “calm before the storm” ahead of the 7 p.m. game.

The Standard says no Toronto Maple Leafs fans are allowed to wear a jersey inside the Sens Mile restaurant during the playoff series.

“Never, ever, ever will we let any Leafs fans here, and memorabilia and jerseys, during the playoffs, especially,” Hoang told CTV’s Katie Griffin during CTV News at Six.

“We just find it’s just a little bit better when we’re all together. It’s just annoying when you get Leafs fans all in your face. If we’re winning, we’re going to win together. If we’re going to lose, at least we’re going to lose together.”

Sens fan base re-energized: Sens president

Ottawa Senators President Cyril Leeder spoke with CTV’s Patricia Boal during CTV News at Six about the buzz in the city.

“We really like what we’re seeing with our team on the ice and what’s happening in the community off the ice as well. Our players are getting better, it looks like, as the series goes on. Touch wood, hopefully there’s another win in them for tonight,” Leeder said.

“Off the ice, the fan base, I think, really feel an energy and re-energized from the way the team has been playing. It’s been fantastic.”

Sens fans Sens fans packed the square in front of Canadian Tire Centre ahead of Game 6, despite a little rain.

Leeder said, while the Senators making the playoffs has been “good for business,” there is something special building in Ottawa.

“What’s more important for us is we’ve re-energized the fans. The fans are really feeling something special about their team now.”

We can't WAIT for game 6 of your @Senators vs The Toronto Maple Leafs tonight @ 7pm at the @CdnTireCtr



The CIBC RedZone has been ELECTRIC SO FAR ‼️🤩👏🔥🏒🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/31sY2ztiUQ — TSN 1200 Ottawa (@TSN1200) May 1, 2025

Tarot cards

CTV’s Tyler Fleming visited Witch Chest on Bank Street for a glimpse into the energy surrounding Game 6 of the Battle of Ontario.

“When the Ace of Cups appears in a reading, it proclaims a birth, growth, love or clairvoyance,” owner Julie Saunders said Thursday. “The message of the Page of Swords is that caution, cleverness, and tact are needed at this time.”

The Tower card also appeared, which is a symbol of sudden change.

“Now that all that built-up pressure has been released from the tower, the fire inside will both cleanse and transform it,” she says.

Witch Chest Julie Saunders at Witch Chest on Bank Street turned to the tarot cards for a glimpse into the energy surrounding Game 6 of the Battle of Ontario. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

It was 3-0 a week ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs won 3-2 on April 24 to take a 3-0 series lead. The Senators won Game 4 in Ottawa 4-0, and then Game 5 last Tuesday in Toronto 4-0.

TSN reported that the Maple Leafs have one win in 14 games with a chance to eliminate a playoff opponent since 2018.

According to the Canadian Press, the Senators are looking to become the fifth team in NHL history to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-0.

90 minutes until game time

Fans continued to pack the CIBC Red Zone ahead of Game 6 of the Senators-Leafs series.

The Ottawa Senators invited fans to watch the game on a large screen outside Canadian Tire Centre. There is also pre-game activities.

Sens fans Two Senators fans join CTV's Jackie Perez during CTV News at Six.

Sens Mile

Senators spirit is buzzing on Elgin Street two hours before Game 6. Students at Elgin Street Public School showed their school spirit on the fence of the school.

Sens Mile Students at Elgin Street Public School show support for the Ottawa Senators ahead of Game 6. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

Red Zone outside Canadian Tire Centre

The CIBC Red Zone outside Canadian Tire Centre started to fill up three hours before game time.

CIBC Red Zone Senators fans get ready for Game 6 of the Battle of Ontario outside the Canadian Tire Centre Thursday afternoon. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Senators fans Senators fans in the CIBC Red Zone outside Canadian Tire Centre ahead of Game 6 of the Battle of Ontario. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Secondary market

The cheapest ticket for Game 6 on Stubhub is $263 for Section 320 at Canadian Tire Centre.

The most expensive ticket is $1,408 in Section 101, Row 1.

The cheapest ticket available on the Ticketmaster verified resale site is $416 for Section 313.

“This is going to be exciting”

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk promised Sens fans “we’ll be back” after winning Game 4 last Saturday.

Tkachuk told reporters tonight’s game will be exciting.

“I’m expecting big things. This is not just about our team; it’s about our city. You can feel the excitement and we’re gonna need it tonight,” Tkachuk said Thursday morning.

“The amount of energy, pride we get from our fans, this city – it’s something that I don’t think they know the impact they have on our team. I’ve been looking forward to this game when Game 5 ended. This is going to be exciting. Of course, it’s a big one. Season is on the line tonight; it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Absent note

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is helping Senators fans cancel other plans to watch Game 6.

Sutcliffe issued a note on X, saying ,“I, Mark Sutcliffe, hereby authorize the holder of this letter to miss any meeting or other unnecessary or unimportant meeting or event this evening.

“This individual has important business to carry out on behalf of the city tonight, namely, to cheer on the Senators in Game 6. Please do not impede this person from carrying out this important task.”

As reported on @TSN1200 and in response to overwhelming community demand, I am sharing this letter for @Senators fans to use to get out of any unnecessary and unimportant meetings tonight in order that they may do their civic duty to cheer on the Sens.

Senators fans ready for Game 6

CTV News Ottawa viewers submitted photos showing their Sens spirit ahead of Game 6.

Senators fans Senators decorations on a front lawn in Ottawa. (Jason Massel/submitted)

Go Sens Go Go Sens Go! from Scottie Villamere. (Alyssa Flaherty-Spence/CTV News Viewer)

Senators fans Even at 86 my mother (Gill) loves her Sens - Go Sens Go! (Lynn Chartrand/CTV News Viewer)

Sens fans Ian and Rob are OC Transpo super fans ahead of Game 6. (Rob P./CTV News Viewer)

Game 6 preview

