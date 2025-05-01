Leafs go with same lineup for Game 6, Pacioretty to play with Tavares, Nylander

OTTAWA — Craig Berube is standing pat — with a slight adjustment.

The Maple Leafs head coach will go with the same lineup for Game 6 of his team’s first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators despite consecutive losses that cut Toronto’s lead to 3-2.

Berube had the option to bring forwards Nick Robertson or David Kampf out of the press box, but said he’s had no issues with the team’s overall performance despite recent results.

“I just didn’t feel that we needed that right now,” Berube said following Thursday’s morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre. “There’s a lot to like on our team right now, the way things are going. Felt like best leave it.”

Veteran winger Max Pacioretty was promoted to the second line beside John Tavares and William Nylander after initially entering the fray in Game 3.

“Get them the puck,” the 36-year-old said of his role. “Go to the net, try and create some time and space for them. They’ve both been playing great hockey.

“Two easy guys to play with because they’re so damn good.”

Pacioretty suffered an undisclosed injury in February and sat for 75 days before getting back into the action in this series.

He liked his performance in Game 3, but felt there was more to give in his last two games.

“You’re playing off adrenalin there early,” said Pacioretty, who put up five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 37 regular-season contests. “Then your body comes back to reality a bit, and it’s a bit of a mental grind after that. But I feel like I’m ready.”

Berube, who’s gone with the same lineup since Game 3, said there’s constant conversations among Toronto’s brain trust on potential changes.

“(Pacioretty) had some real good stretches with those guys before he got hurt,” said the Stanley Cup-winning bench boss. “Big guy, strong, physical, good around the net.”

Toronto won the first three games in the Battle of Ontario — including two in overtime — before Ottawa picked up a 4-3 OT decision and 4-0 shutout to twice stave off elimination.

The Senators are looking to become just the fifth team in NHL history to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-0. Game 7, if necessary, would be Saturday in Toronto.

The Leafs will be looking to generate more offence from high-danger areas at 5-on-5. Toronto has just six goals at even strength in the series after getting blanked by Linus Ullmark in Tuesday’s 29-save shutout at Scotiabank Arena.

“That’s definitely the area that we want to improve on, and it’s no simple recipe,” Pacioretty said. “It’s dirty areas, second and third chances. Their goalie played a hell of a game last game, but we’ve got to get into his eyes and make life a little bit harder on him.”

He added there’s no panic in the group despite back-to-back defeats that have significantly raised a tortured fan base’s collective blood pressure as Toronto looks to again clinch a series for the just the second time in the NHL’s salary cap era.

“We’re in a great spot,” Pacioretty said. “We know what we’re capable in that room.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.