Scotland edges Canada in extra end in curling mixed doubles round-robin finale

Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, left, in action during a round-robin game between England and Canada at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship at the Sous-Moulin Sports Centre, in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Keystone — Martial Trezzini

FREDERICTON — Canada’s Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant will head into the playoffs of the world mixed doubles curling championship as the third-ranked team in Group A after losing 8-7 in an extra end to Scotland in Thursday’s afternoon draw.

Canada looked poised for a win and second place in the group, but Scotland’s team of men’s world champion Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds tied the match with three points in the eighth end and stole one in the ninth to complete the comeback.

Both teams finished the round-robin at 7-2, but the head-to-head win gave Scotland the tiebreaker.

Italy (9-0) beat the Netherlands 8-5. The Italians were already assured of top spot in Group A and a spot in Friday’s semifinals.

Peterman and Gallant, from Chestermere, Alta., will face the second-seeded team in Group B in the preliminary round of the playoffs on Friday, while Scotland will face Group B’s third-ranked team. The preliminary-round winners will advance to the semifinals.

Group B teams played in Thursday’s final draw. Australia had clinched top spot in the group, with the other two playoff spots still to be determined.

The medal games will be held Saturday.

Combined results from this year’s competition and the 2024 world playdowns will determine the seven countries that will join host Italy at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games. The two remaining spots in the 10-team field will come from the Olympic Qualifying Event in December at Kelowna, B.C.

Reigning Canadian mixed doubles champions Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott were fifth at last year’s worlds in Oestersund, Sweden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.

