Schneemann’s first career grand slam earns Guardians 5-3 win over Blue Jays

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana, left, jokes with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr during first inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, May 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

TORONTO — Daniel Schneemann drilled his first career grand slam homer in the ninth inning to earn the Cleveland Guardians a 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Schneemann’s second homer of the game halted Toronto’s win streak at three games and wasted a one-hit, nine-strikeout effort over six shutout innings from Jays starter Kevin Gausman.

With Cleveland (19-14) trailing 3-1, Schneemann’s game-deciding blast came off reliever Yimi Garcia (0-1). Schneemann’s eighth-inning solo shot was off Chad Green.

After giving up a third-inning, two-out single to Steven Kwan before 40,507 at Rogers Centre, Gausman retired the final 10 batters he faced.

Bo Bichette belted a leadoff homer for an early lead for Toronto (16-17).

The Blue Jays went up 2-0 in the third when Anthony Santander led off with a double and later scored. They added another on Tyler Heineman’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Cleveland starter Gavin Williams (2-3) lasted only four innings. He yielded two runs on seven hits and five walks with nine strikeouts.

Kolby Allard (2-0) notched the win for his four relief innings.

Takeaways

Guardians: Third baseman Jose Ramirez did not play after suffering a right ankle sprain Friday.

Blue Jays: ESPN’s Jon Heyman reported Toronto has signed veteran right-handed pitchers Spencer Turnbull, 32, and Jose Urena, 33. Turnbull hasn’t pitched since last June because of an arm ailment. Urena made one three-inning appearance for the New York Mets last month.

Key moment

After 63 games without a homer, Bichette smacked Williams’ first pitch into the left-field seats for the shortstop’s first long ball since May 27, 2024.

Key stat

George Springer’s fourth-inning strikeout ended a streak of safely reaching base in his first six plate appearances in the series.

Up next

Bowden Francis (2-4) will start the series finale for the Blue Jays, while Cleveland will counter with Tanner Bibee (2-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press