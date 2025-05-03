Toronto FC still looking for first win at home after losing to New England Revolution

New England Revolution forward Leonardo Campana (9) fails to get the header between Toronto FC midfielder Deybi Flores (20) and teammate Matty Longstaff (8) during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto, Saturday, May 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Injury-depleted Toronto FC continues its search for a first home win of the Major League Soccer season after a 2-0 loss to the resurgent New England Revolution on Saturday.

Carles Gil and Leo Campana scored for New England (5-4-1), which came into the game with just seven goals in its previous nine games. The Revs could have added significantly more to that total had it not been for Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

The final whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos at BMO Field.

After a 1-4-1 start to the season, New England has won four straight by blanking Atlanta, New York City FC, Charlotte FC and now Toronto. The Revs, having switched to a back three, extended their shutout streak to 385 minutes in front of Slovenian goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

In contrast, Toronto (1-6-4) has not scored in league play at home in 439 minutes, dating back to Deandre Kerr’s goal April 5 in a 2-1 loss to Chicago. TFC is 0-3-2 at BMO Field this season with its last home win Sept. 14, a 2-1 decision over Austin FC.

But Toronto came into the game having lost just one its last five league outings (1-1-3), a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York City FC last Saturday.

While Toronto had plenty of the ball in the first half, it was New England that took advantage of its chances.

Gil put the Revs ahead in the 11th minute with their first shot on goal. After a Kosi Thompson giveaway, wingback Ilay Feingold sent in a cross that Toronto defender Nicksoen Gomis got his head to, only to see the ball go straight to Gil who acrobatically volleyed it home from just inside the penalty box.

Gil has five of New England’s nine goals this season, including three from the penalty spot. And with Saturday’s strike, he joins San Jose’s Cristiano Espinoza as the only active players to be within the top five of both goals and assists for an original MLS club.

Campana made it 2-0 in the 27th minute, capping a rapid-fire counter-attack with a low shot that beat Johnson. The play began deep in the New England end when Federico Bernardeschi lost the ball. Six passes later it was in the Toronto goal.

Johnson made several big saves in the first half, including a spectacular one-handed stop on Ignatius Ganago in injury time, to limit the damage to two goals as the visitors began to find gaps in the Toronto defence.

Toronto headed to the locker-room to boos at the break.

And some in the supporters section in the south stand walked out during the first half in an apparent protest at the team’s recent play. A banner reading “This Badge Don’t Belong To You!!!” was unfurled at one point. Another banner read “Accept Existence or Expect Resistance.”

New England outshot Toronto 13-8 (6-2 in shots on target) in the first half. The final count was 18-18 with the Revs having a 6-4 edge on shots on target.

Saturday’s contest was the first of seven in May for Toronto, with six at home.

Captain Jonathan Osorio joined injured defenders Richie Laryea, Zane Monlouis and Henry Wingo, midfielder Markus Cimermancic, midfielder/forward Derick Etienne Jr and forward Deandre Kerr on the sidelines.

There was more pain in the 63rd minute when Gomis went down in the Toronto penalty box with a non-contact injury. He had to be helped off the field, unable to put weight on his left leg.

To help make up the numbers, Toronto signed TFC II midfielder Michael Sullivan to an MLS short-term agreement for the game.

Coach Robin Fraser made seven changes to the midweek team that lost a penalty shootout to CF Montreal in Telus Canadian Championship play. Only Gomis, Thompson, Deybi Flores and Theo Corbeanu retained their places.

Forwards Ola Brynhildsen and Bernardeschi returned to the lineup after injury absences.

Brynhildsen came off at halftime, as did defender Sigurd Rosted. Bernardeschi moved up front to lead the attack. Fellow Italian Lorenzo Insigne entered the game to a mixed reception in the 57th minute.

New England arrived with the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding just 0.78 goals per game on average (only Inter Miami at 0.70 was stingier).

