Blue Jays sign right-handers Turnbull, Ureña to one-year major league contracts

New York Mets pitcher José Ureña (54) throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed pitchers Spencer Turnbull and José Ureña to one-year major league contracts, the Major League Baseball club announced Monday.

Turnbull was optioned to the Florida Complex League Blue Jays roster as he continues to get into game shape after missing much of last season.

The 32-year-old appeared in 17 games (seven starts) with Philadelphia in 2024, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.65 earned-run average and 58 strikeouts, before being placed on the injured list on June 27 with a right lat strain.

Turnbull, from Demopolis, Ala., has a 15-29 record with a 4.26 ERA in 78 career appearances (67 starts) with Detroit and Philadelphia. He threw the eighth no-hitter in Tigers history on May 18, 2021.

Spencer Turnbull Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Spencer Turnbull with a new baseball during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Ureña, 33, made one appearance for the New York Mets this season and three starts for their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse.

The pitcher from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, had a 5-8 record with a 3.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 33 appearances (nine starts) with the Texas Rangers in 2024.

Ureña has played 11 seasons with Miami, Detroit, Colorado, the Chicago White Sox, Texas and the Mets with a career 44-77 record and 3.80 ERA.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handers Max Scherzer (right thumb inflammation) and Erik Swanson (right median nerve entrapment) have been transferred to the 60-day injured list. Left-hander Josh Walker was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.