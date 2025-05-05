‘Don’t come on a hockey day’: Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner welcomes first child

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (16) and goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) celebrate after defeating the Florida Panthers in NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

This playoff season has been especially exciting for one Toronto Maple Leafs player, who just welcomed his first child.

On Sunday, Leafs winger Mitch Marner’s wife, Stephanie, gave birth to their first-born son that morning, according to the team. The couple has not shared their son’s name. Marner and his wife have been married since July 2023, tying the knot at Peller Estates winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The team said Marner missed out on the team’s practice as a result, who are readying to take on the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Marner said he and his wife were prepared for their son’s arrival amid the series against the Ottawa Senators, adding that the would’ve flown out to be “her cheerleader.”

“My son was lucky enough--smart enough to know, you know, don’t come on a hockey day,” Marner said. “I was very fortunate.”

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed the arrival of a baby boy this morning. Marner will not participate in today’s practice. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 4, 2025

The first game in the best-of-seven series against the defending Stanley Cup champions takes the ice at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

The Panthers have played in the finals for the last two years, first losing to the Vegas Golden Knights and then clinching the cup win against the Edmonton Oilers last year.