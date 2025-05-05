The New York Islanders have won the NHL draft lottery in securing the No. 1 selection

FILE — Canada's Matthew Schaefer, right, battles for the puck with Switzerland's Basile Sansonnens, second right, and Eric Schneller (26) during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-tournament game in Ottawa, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

SECAUCUS, N.J. — The New York Islanders won the NHL draft lottery on Monday and vaulted nine teams, including the last-place San Jose Sharks, in winning the opportunity to have the No. 1 pick.

The Islanders, who finished 10th in the standings and are in the midst of a front-office change, overcame having just a 3.5 per cent chance to winning the lottery.

New York has the right to pick first for the fifth time in team history, and first since selecting John Tavares with the No. 1 pick in 2009.

John Wawrow, The Associated Press