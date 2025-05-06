Celebrini has four points, Canada beats Hungary in world hockey championship tune-up

San Jose Sharks centre Macklin Celebrini during an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BUDAPEST — NHL rookie of the year finalist Macklin Celebrini had a goal and three assists as Canada beat Hungary 6-0 Tuesday in a tune-up game before the world hockey championship.

Travis Konecny had a goal and two assists, while Porter Martone — an 18-year-old forward from the Ontario Hockey League’s Brampton Steelheads — had a goal and an assist. Zack Boychuk, Noah Dobson and Travis Sanheim also scored for Canada.

Ryker Evans added two assists.

Canada goaltender Dylan Garand stopped all four shots he faced before giving way to Carter George halfway through the game. George stopped 10 shots in relief.

Bence Balizs made 31 saves for Hungary.

It was Canada’s second tune-up game before the world championship following a 5-1 win against Austria on Sunday in Vienna.

The world championship starts Friday in Herning, Denmark and Stockholm, Sweden. Canada plays its first game Saturday against Slovenia in Stockholm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2025.