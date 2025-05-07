O’Hoppe, Moncada deliver in Angels’ 8th-inning rally for 8-3 win over Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward (3) hits a two-run home run next to Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk to score Zach Neto during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Logan O’Hoppe drove in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Yoán Moncada followed with a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Tuesday night for just their second win in 10 games.

Zach Neto hustled home with the tying run to start a six-run rally in the eighth by the Angels, who scored more than five runs in a full game for the first time since April 10.

O’Hoppe delivered an RBI single before Moncada hit his first homer since September 2023 in his first game back from a thumb injury. Jo Adell added another homer moments later.

George Springer and Anthony Santander homered for the Blue Jays, who opened a six-game trip with their third straight loss.

Tyler Anderson recovered from a rocky first inning to pitch six-hit ball into the seventh for the Angels.

José Ureña pitched solidly into the fifth inning of his debut with the Blue Jays, who signed the right-hander Monday. Toronto is Ureña’s eighth team in the past six seasons.

After Springer hit his fourth homer in the first, Taylor Ward answered with a two-run shot to centre, ending his 1-for-35 slump.

Santander then golfed a low breaking ball from Ryan Johnson into the short right-field porch with one out in the eighth. Héctor Neris (1-1) came on and got two outs, stranding two Blue Jays.

KEY MOMENT

Neto walked, stole second and scored the tying run when Ernie Clement couldn’t handle Alejandro Kirk’s throw to third after the catcher fielded Nolan Schanuel’s poor bunt off Yimi García (0-2).

KEY STAT

Neto extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games with a first-inning single.

UP NEXT

Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 4.21 ERA) takes his eighth shot at earning his first win for the Angels. José Berríos (1-1, 3.98) goes for Toronto.

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press