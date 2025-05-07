This is where the official FIFA Fan Festival will be in Toronto during the World Cup

Fans react to Croatia scoring a goal as they cheer on Canada in their match against Croatia at the FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada on November 27, 2022. Canada would go on to lose the game 4 to 1.

Soccer fans who can’t score a ticket to any of Toronto’s FIFA World Cup matches next year can head over to this outdoor spot to catch the game, for free.

On Wednesday, the City of Toronto confirmed The Bentway and Fort York National Historic Site are the official venues for the FIFA Fan Festival Toronto from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The fan festival happens to be just down the street from BMO Field, the arena hosting the six matches in Toronto next year, which will generically be called the Toronto Stadium during the tournament.

According to the city, this festival is “designed for fans” so they can watch free broadcasts of the matches while being part of an “official” World Cup atmosphere.

Outside of the matches, the city says there will be cultural performances, interactive installations, and a selection of local eats, highlighting Toronto’s “unmatched diversity, talent and global appeal.”

“This iconic venue reflects our city’s rich history while providing a dynamic space for fans to connect and celebrate their love of soccer, right in the heart of our city. We’re excited to welcome Torontonians and visitors alike to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 in this memorable location,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in the release.

While the schedule details of the fan festival have yet to be announced, the city says it is continuously communicating with local residents, businesses and Indigenous groups throughout the planning process, adding an information session is in the works sometime in the coming months.

“This festival promises to be a memorable event, as we welcome soccer fans from near and far to experience the World Cup in one of the most diverse and dynamic cities on earth,” Ontario’s Sport Minister Neil Lumsden said in Wednesday’s release.

The first-ever FIFA World Cup match in Toronto—and on Canadian soil—takes place on Friday, June 12, 2026, with the last game on July 2, 2026. There are also matches on June 17, June 20, June 23 and June 26 next year.

FIFA estimates the World Cup could generate up to $940 million for the Greater Toronto Area, according to its economic impact assessment published last December.