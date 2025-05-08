Football Canada hires LaPolice, Lessard as national flag football head coaches

Ottawa Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice watches quarterback Jeremiah Masoli as he participates in the team’s training camp in Ottawa on Thursday, May 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Paul LaPolice has a new coaching gig.

The former CFL coach was named head coach of the Canadian men’s national flag football team Thursday. Football Canada also announced the appointment of Rachel Lessard as the head coach of Canada’s senior women’s squad.

Flag football will make its Olympic debut in 2028 in Los Angeles.

LaPolice has over 20 years of pro coaching experience, having served as head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2010-12) and Ottawa Redblacks (2020-2022). He has most recently worked as a football analyst with TSN.

LaPolice has also worked as an offensive coach over his CFL tenure, which should benefit him in transitioning him to flag football.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Paul LaPolice to our national team program,” Katie Miyazaki, Football Canada’s director of high performance, said in a statement. “His proven leadership and commitment to excellence along with a wealth of experience from the pro sport landscape is going to elevate our program to the next level.”

Canada will begin preparations for international qualification events and the ’26 IFAF world flag football championship, which will be a key event toward Olympic participation.

“I am humbled to be able to represent the football community of Canada as well as the country that I have called home for the past 25 years,” said LaPolice.

Lessard brings over 29 years of experience as a player and coach to the national women’s program. She will lead Canada into the ’25 World Games in Chengdu, China.

“Rachel has a deep understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level and how to be a leader in that space,” said Miyazaki. “She’s a proven winner and we are certain that under coach Lessard’s guidance, our athletes will be well-positioned to achieve their fullest potential on the international stage.”

Lessard has also served as head coach/defensive co-ordinator for Montreal’s Cayenne senior team, Quebec’s under-18 provincial excellence program.

Lessard has earned multiple medals — nationally and internationally — as a player and coach, including gold at the ’24 national senior championships and ’24 Tampa world championships. Most recently, she coached the University of Montreal to a second Canadian collegiate flag football national crown.

“This game has given me everything,” Lessard said. “I’m proud and humbled to have the privilege to lead these extraordinary athletes.

“Eyes on the podium. The journey starts now.”

Football Canada’s final national ID camp will be held May 22-24 in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2025.