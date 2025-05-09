Ticats to add offensive lineman Miles Gorrell to their Wall of Honour

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will add Hall of Famer Miles Gorrell to their Wall of Honour this summer.

The six-foot-eight, 285-pound Gorrell played on Hamilton’s offensive line from 1985-91 and again in 1996. He will be formally inducted Aug. 7 at Hamilton Stadium.

“Miles Gorrell was the heart of our offensive line during some of the Tiger-Cats’ most memorable seasons,” said former Ticats player Sandy Beveridge, who is the president of the Ticats alumni association. “His toughness, leadership, and commitment to excellence made him one of the most respected players of his era.”

Gorrell played 19 seasons in the CFL, appearing in 321 regular-season games, leaving him sixth in all-time league history. The Edmonton native was a five-time East Division all-star, twice the division’s top offensive lineman and earned league all-star honours in 1989.

Gorrell also spent time with Calgary (1978-82), the Ottawa Rough Riders (1982), Montreal Concordes (1982-85) and Winnipeg (1992-95). He earned a Grey Cup win with Hamilton in 1986 and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Gorrell will become the 30th inductee into the Ticats’ Wall of Honour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.