Toronto FC defender Nicksoen Gomis undergoes surgery to repair Achilles tendon

Toronto FC defender Nicksoen Gomis plays during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

TORONTO — There was more bad news on the injury front for Toronto FC on Friday with word that defender Nicksoen Gomis is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair his Achilles tendon.

Gomis went under the knife Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Frenchman had to be helped off the field Saturday. He was unable to put weight on his left leg after going down in the 63rd minute in the Toronto penalty box with a non-contact injury in the 2-0 loss to the visiting New England Revolution.

“It’s a big loss for us,” said coach Robin Fraser. “He does so many things well. And as a young centre back, he’s only going to get better.

“I would say with the way medicine is these days, I have zero worries for his future,” he added. “We will obviously just miss him now.”

Toronto (1-6-4) continues its search for a first home win of the season when D.C. United (3-5-3) visits Saturday.

Gomis joins an injury list that includes captain Jonathan Osorio, defender Richie Laryea, midfielder Markus Cimermancic and forward Deandre Kerr.

“We obviously are still missing a few guys but it feels a lot better at the moment than it has for probably a couple of weeks,” sad Fraser.

Defender Zane Monlouis, midfielder/forward Derrick Etienne Jr. and backup goalkeeper Luka Gavran are all available again. Defender Henry Wingo, meanwhile, appears to be getting closer to a return.

Veteran defender Kevin Long, who sat out Saturday’s loss to New England, is also ready — good news with D.C. United star striker Christian Benteke coming to town.

The six-foot-three Belgian is perhaps the most dangerous aerial threat in Major League Soccer.

“Benteke is just a beast in the (penalty) box,” said Fraser, a former two-time MLS Defender of the Year.

After going unbeaten in its first four games (1-0-3) of the season, which included a 2-2 draw with visiting Toronto in the season opener, D.C. lost four straight during which it was outscored 14-2. But the team seems to have found its footing of late, winning three of its last four (3-1-0) in all competitions.

D.C. United goes into weekend play in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, two places and five points ahead of Toronto. The club is coming off a 2-0 win over the Charleston Battery in U.S. Open Cup action Tuesday.

“It feels good,” said former Toronto midfielder Brandon Servania. “Obviously there’s momentum behind us, three out of four.”

Benteke, the reigning MLS Golden Boot winner, leads the D.C. attack.

Benteke’s 23 goals last season accounted for 44.23 per cent of his club’s goals in 2024 in tying Raúl Díaz Arce’s franchise single-season goals record. Benteke has six goals this season upping his career MLS total to 44 in 78 games.

The 34-year-old needs just one goal to tie Christian Gomez (45 goals in 124 matches) for the second most in club history. Jamie Moreno had the franchise record, scoring 131 of his 133 career goals across 329 games with the squad.

“I would say that’s a massive moment because it just shows Christian’s availability over the course of his time here,” said D.C. coach Troy Lesesne of Benteke. “He’s always available for us.

“When he’s available he usually steps out on the field and creates chances and goals. And so he’s fulfilling his responsibility to the club. What I would love to see is that coupled with on-field team success, the like of which Christian Gomez had during his time period.”

Benteke scored in last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Colorado despite being listed as questionable with a quad issue before the game. Lesesne said the Belgian is ready for the weekend.

Benteke leads the league in aerial duels (86) and shots on target (22). And, no surprise, D.C. ranks second in the league in accurate crosses per match, averaging 6.0.

Defence is another issue for D.C. United, however. The club ranks last in the 30-team league, conceding 2.09 goals a game on average. In contrast, Toronto is tied for 17th (1.45).

But 10 of D.C.’s league-worst 23 goals allowed came from two losses — 4-1 at Orlando on March 22 and 6-1 at San Jose on April 6.

The D.C. defence appears to have steadied in recent weeks, having allowed just six goals in its last four league outings.

Toronto is also getting its backline together. After conceding 12 goals in its first five games, it has allowed just four in its last six matches.

But TFC has won just two of the last 17 meetings (2-5-10) with D.C United.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press