Canada shuts out Slovenia to open ice hockey worlds and Sweden downs Austria

Canada's Bo Horvat, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between Slovenia and Canada at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday May 10, 2025. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

STOCKHOLM — Canada opened the ice hockey world championship by shutting out newcomer Slovenia 4-0 on Saturday.

Bo Horvat scored two power-play goals, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and Noah Dobson also scored on a power play. Dylan Garand made 11 saves for Canada in the Group A game in the Swedish capital.

Horvat opened the scoring 7:22 into the opening period with a one-timed shot from the left circle.

Canada added three more goals in the middle period when it outshot Slovenia 22-3.

MacKinnon doubled the advantage 3:41 into the frame with a shot in between the pads of goalie Lukas Horak. MacKinnon opted to join Canada after his Colorado Avalanche were knocked out of the NHL playoffs in the first round.

Horvat added his second with 6:22 to go and Dobson made it 4-0 with 3:05 remaining in the second.

Canada is the most successful nation at the tournament with 28 titles but finished fourth last year.

With MacKinnon and captain Sidney Crosby together at the worlds after 10 years, Canada is a clear favorite to win for the third time in the last five years.

Last year’s bronze medalist Sweden had to rally late to top Austria 4-2 in Stockholm.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Jonas Brodin and Alexander Wennberg had a goal each for the Swedes.

Trailing 2-1, they came back late in the final period.

Sweden pulled goalie Samuel Ersson for an extra attacker 2:55 before the final whistle and Brodin tied it at 2-2 with a slap shot from the blue line with 2:19 remaining.

Zibanejad netted the winner from the slot 12 seconds later for his second. Wennberg added one more into an empty net.

After losing to Finland 2-1 on Friday, Austria produced another decent performance against a title favorite.

Zibanejad tied it at 1-1 after Benjamin Baumgarten put the Austrians up in the middle period but Marco Kasper restored a one-goal advantage for Austria 2:26 into the final period.

In Herning, Denmark, Germany routed another newcomer Hungary 6-1 in Group B after Kazakhstan beat Norway 2-1.

France faces Latvia in Stockholm later Saturday while 2024 runner-up Switzerland takes on Denmark in Herning.