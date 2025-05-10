Winnipeg KFC rebrands to celebrate Jets’ forward Kyle Connor

CTV’s Daniel Halmarson chats with Col. Sanders at the Game 2 Winnipeg Whiteout Party.

A KFC restaurant in Winnipeg’s West End is bringing the whiteout to a new level and paying homage to Jets’ forward Kyle Connor.

Kyle Connor KFC A KFC in Winnipeg rebranded with pictures of cartoon Kyle Connor on May 9, 2025. (Ken Gabel/CTV News)

The restaurant, located at 1275 Portage Avenue, has rebranded with new signs displaying a cartoon version of Connor, who’s referred to as KFC in tongue-in-cheek chants.

Kyle Connor KFC A cartoon image of Kyle Connor outside a Winnipeg KFC on May 9, 2025. (Ken Gabel/CTV News)

KFC has also created buckets with cartoon Connor’s face on them; however, the image is upside down so fans can wear them as bucket hats.

The Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the Dallas Stars on Friday night for Game 2 of the series. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.